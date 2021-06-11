Tokyo 2020: 17-year-old NC girl ready for the spotlight of the Olympics

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What were you doing at 17 years old? I’d be willing to bet it wasn’t getting ready to compete in the Olympics like Evy Leibfarth.

As if that’s not impressive enough… this is the first time women will be canoeing in the Olympics.

“It’s so crazy. I don’t know how to put it into words,” Leibfarth said. “I am so happy people are seeing the potential for young women and we are pushing as hard as the men and we are part of it with the other girls in the sport.”

Now let’s go back to when it all started – Mom and Dad were big kayakers and Evy just wanted to fit in.

“Evy would sit in Lee’s lap and we gave her this pretend paddle to play with and she thought she was really going for it,” said Jean Folger, Evy’s mother.

At age 4 she graduated to her first kayak – a pink one, of course.

Now this is where it gets pretty crazy.

When Evy was 12, she wasn’t old enough to make the junior national team – you have to be 15. But she competed in the trials anyway and, go figure, she had the best time.

From there, the family was off to Europe for the Junior World Cup races.

And wouldn’t you know it – Evy won every race.

And her coach through it all? Dad.

“It is great. Evy is an amazing athlete its really fun coaching here,” said Lee Leibfarth. “Before I was a coach for the U.S. National Junior Team and so it’s fun to share my knowledge with her and share the sport with her.”

Evy said working with her dad works well for her.

“He knows me so well and he knows how I respond to his coaching and he knows the best way to push me to do the best that I can do. Competing at such a high level is stressful. It’s a family effort just to remain calm.”

Lee said he feels more stress watching his daughter race than he felt paddling himself.

“I just have to stay calm and keep her relaxed. We do things to stay relaxed. Sometimes before a race we will sing a song or tell joked and keep it light and fun,” he said.

“She keeps it all together even when really stressful it has been a good lesson for me because as a mom my first reaction is to freak out but she stays calm and it relaxes me,” her mom added.

Unfortunately, mom can’t make the trip to Tokyo because foreign spectators aren’t allowed at the Olympics this year. Dad can since he’s a coach.

The burden to do well apparently isn’t making the trip either.

“Just to go have fun and have a good run,” Evy said about her opportunity.