Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nick Picks
Nick’s Picks: York County Humane Society Dancing
Video
Nick’s Picks: Ice cream shop develops sauerkraut-flavored frozen treat
Video
Nick’s Picks: Papa John’s debuts ‘American’ pizza with hot dogs on every slice
Video
Nick’s Picks: Woman drops off homemade hats while on road trip
Video
Touching Moment: Cancer survivor dances with Nick
Video
More Nick Picks Headlines
Nick’s Picks: Mom creatively turns laundry pile into Christmas tree: ‘I improvise’
Video
Nick’s Picks: ‘Armour glass’ windows on new Tesla Cybertruck shatter during demonstration
Video
Nick’s Picks: The sign going viral- “Not homeless, wife in Target”
Video
Nick’s Picks: Kids not too excited to meet the Grinch in hilarious viral video
Video
Nick’s Picks: Christmas comes early for a camel, a cow, and a donkey discovered wandering road
Video
Nick’s Picks: Company will pay you $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days
Video
Nick’s Picks: Austin Rivers called for his dad to get ejected
Video
Nick’s Picks: BYU mascot Cosmo the Cougar captivated the crowd in epic dance
Video
Nick’s Picks: Meteor streaks across the sky over St. Louis at height of Northern Taurids shower
Video
Nick’s Picks: ‘Lizard leaps out of man’s pocket during police search
Video
Viral
Gov. McMaster issues ‘Work or Home’ order, limiting activities
Video
National Guard helping NC residents with stockpile supplies, protection from cyber-attacks
Video
More Viral Headlines
Good Day Charlotte
CMS Teacher of the Year Candidate: Ms. Darling
Video
Mustaches For Meals
Video
Sex and Safety during the pandemic
Video
Teacher of the Year Candidate – Ms. Carter
Video
Do Good Week with Share Charlotte
Video
More Good Day Charlotte Headlines
Tweets by FOX46News
FOX 46 Charlotte
Trending Stories
Gov. McMaster issues ‘Work or Home’ order, limiting activities
Video
National Guard helping NC residents with stockpile supplies, protection from cyber-attacks
Video
Man arrested after high-speed chase claimed he was teaching dog to drive
Generous FedEx driver goes above and beyond for terminally ill customer
Brother takes sister to daddy-daughter dance after father stands her up for second time
More Viral