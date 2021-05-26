Hurricanes increase capacity at PNC Arena for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Steven Lorentz (78) defends while Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) passes the puck during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the Carolina Hurricanes hope to make a push through the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they will increase capacity at PNC Arena, the team announced on Wednesday.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

15,000-plus fans will now be allowed to attend games going forward.

“We are grateful to the NHL and to our friends at Gregory Poole for allowing us to safely increase capacity in time for this weekend,” said President and GM Don Waddell. “The atmosphere for our home games at PNC Arena has been incredible, and we are looking forward to hosting even more of our passionate fans.”

The hurricanes can advance to the second round in the best-of-7 series with a road win over Nashville Wednesday night in Game 6. The increased capacity would begin in Raleigh with a potential game 7 on Saturday.

The Hurricanes have also installed a 500-ton chiller that helps facilitate air flow in the arena.