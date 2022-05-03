RALEIGH, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE/AP) – The Hurricanes are getting ready for Game 2 against the Bruins after winning game one 5-1 Monday evening.

Raanta had 35 saves while Seth Jarvis and Nino Niederreiter scored a pair of quick second-period goals, helping the Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 on Monday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

It was a promising start, both for Raanta and for a Hurricanes team that has been unable to get past the Bruins in two of the past three playoffs. In fact, Carolina never led in either of those first two series in 2019 and 2020.

This time, they’re starting with a series lead.

“I think the longer the game went on, the better we got going,” Niederreiter said.

The Canes look to finish their revenge tour this time around.

They will take on the Bruins Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in Raleigh.