Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic sits down with CSL to talk team’s success this season

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Hurricanes have been playing like one of the best teams in the National Hockey League this season and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic says the Hurricanes are a legitimate contender for the Stanley Cup this season.

“I can’t guarantee anything, you never know what can happen, but I’ll tell you there’s a real belief in that locker room that we are one of the top teams in the league and we will be one of the last teams standing at the end of the year,” Nedeljkovic said.

Nedeljkovic was in Charlotte just a few years ago with the Checkers but is now a contributing goaltender with the Canes.

He’s earned six starts and half of those are wins. Nedeljkovic says it’s been a blast and is already suggesting the team change their uniforms to the former Hartford Whalers color scheme.

In his defense, the colors and jerseys are incredible.

“Quite frankly, I’d like that color scheme a lot if that was the permanent color scheme someday,” he said.