Tepper: Stadium-related goals have changed post-COVID

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Panthers owner David Tepper, the third-wealthiest owner in American professional sports, spoke with the media on Tuesday regarding some post-COVID stadium news.

Tepper, who joined his wife Nicole in announcing a $200,000 donation for an $8 million park project in Rock Hill, South Carolina, touched on a number of topics and made some significant news.

Among the takeaways, he says acquiring Uptown’s Pipe & Foundry land to build a new stadium is currently on hold. Tepper has offered $35 million for the land. He says if he cannot acquire the land, he could move the team for a few years while a new stadium is built at the current location.

Among the other significant news was that an overall new stadium appears to be on hold. “I’m not building a stadium alone,” Tepper said. “It needs to be a third from the people, a third from the city, a third from me. It could be a long way out. I’m not going to force it on anybody.”

Despite the pandemic, NFL revenue sharing rose from $9.5 billion to $12 billion. The $12 billion is below what the NFL said they projected, pre-pandemic, to be $16 billion in revenue. Owners also agreed to raise the NFL salary cap next season, capping it at $208 million, up from $182 million this last season.

The NFL signed a media deal in March for over $100 billion, which will for the first time include exclusive games on Amazon beginning next season. The money, along with stadium merchandise, parking, and concessions, are all included in NFL revenue sharing and split among the 32 teams. The Panthers recently announced they’d be adding just under 20 luxury suites. Luxury suites are not included in revenue sharing and teams get to keep that money.

The NFL has seen a swath of new stadiums go up recently. Las Vegas and Atlanta both saw some support from taxpayers while the new stadium in Los Angeles was privately funded in its entirety.

The Panthers are expected to be at full capacity when they return next season as most COVID-restrictions have been lifted on the state and federal level.