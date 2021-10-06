Panthers acquire Rock Hill native Stephon Gilmore from the Patriots

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Panthers have acquired one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL after he was shockingly cut by the New England Patriots Wednesday.

Rock Hill native Stephon Gilmore, a four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, was acquired by Carolina via a 2023 6th-round pick in a trade with New England Wednesday afternoon.

Drafted out of the University of South Carolina by the Buffalo Bills as the 10th pick in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Gilmore joined the Patriots in 2017 signing a 5-year, $65 million contract. He was holding out for more money, according to reports, and had not seen action yet this season. He was set to make $7 million this year.

Gilmore was named the Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year in 2019 and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2019.

Gilmore attended South Pointe High School in Rock Hill. He played in high school and college alongside fellow NFL star Jadaveon Clowney.

The Panthers host the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America on Sunday (1 pm, Fox 46).