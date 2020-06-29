Report: Cam Newton, New England Patriots agree to one-year deal

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 08: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers jogs off the field after defeated the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Carolina defeated Detroit 27-24. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former Carolina Panthers superstar quarterback, Cam Newton, and the New England Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal, according to ESPN.

Cam Newton … QB for the New England Patriots 👀 pic.twitter.com/5YvLYZcYR9 — ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2020

‪ESPN reports Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots QB Tom Brady, who left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

The Patriots did not select a quarterback in April’s draft.

The Carolina Panthers released Newton on March 24, 2020 ending their nine-year relationship with the quarterback they drafted No. 1 overall in 2011.

Newton led the Panthers to a 15-1 record in the 2015 season, capped off by a trip to Super Bowl 50.

Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.