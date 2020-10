New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton walks to the field for an NFL football training camp practice, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, Pool)

New England Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19.

Newton has been placed on COVID-19 reserve list and will be out for Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

The National Football League will reschedule Sunday’s game to Monday or Tuesday. The NFL confirms both teams have confirmed positive COVID-19 test.