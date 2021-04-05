Panthers trade three draft picks for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Carolina Panthers have traded three draft picks for New York Jets starting quarterback Sam Darnold, the team announced on Monday.

The Panthers will send New York a 2021 sixth-round pick (226), and a 2022 second-round and fourth-round draft pick.

In return, Carolina will receive Darnold, who was the Jets third overall pick in the 2018 draft, and turns 24 in June.

According to CBS Sports, the Panthers will exercise his fifth-year option for an $18.8 million cap hit in 2022.

“Sam is a guy going back to USC that I really liked,” Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said. “A competitor, I liked his toughness, his ability to move in the pocket, he could make big plays going down the field with his arm … I just think in this offense with Joe Brady, Matt Rhule and the weapons around him, he can take that next step.”

The Panthers have been rumored to be in the market for a quarterback all offseason after a rough first season for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the team last offseason.

Unless Bridgewater is traded, he will now have to compete with Darnold for the starting job.

Fitterer says he believes both Darnold and Bridgewater are starting-caliber quarterbacks in the NFL and the team has spoken with Bridgewater’s reps and will find a place for him whether “in Carolina or elsewhere.”

Last season, Darnold completed 27-of-364 passes for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions for a 72.7 QB rating.

In 38 career games, Darnold completed 59.8 percent of his passes, throwing for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

Darnold will also be reunited with receiver Robby Anderson. The two played with each other from 2018-19 in New York.