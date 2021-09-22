Panthers, off to 2-0 start, visit Texans in prime time

AP – In an effort to get every team a Thursday game, NFL schedule makers often take some of the likely tail-enders and stick them in early season games.

Sort of a “let’s get them out of the way before they’ve lost a lot” philosophy.

It’s unlikely those folks expected an undefeated Carolina Panthers when they were put in the Week 3 prime-time match against Houston, which is almost as surprisingly 1-1.

So everyone should be happy with this matchup, right?

Well, there’s enough interest, first because with the Texans minus their stand-in starting quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, out with a hamstring issue, won’t be turning to their in-limbo star and former starter, Deshaun Watson. He’s been inactive so far after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.

So rookie Davis Mills goes for Houston after stepping in for Taylor last week in a loss at Cleveland.

“Other than the first drive, I don’t think he was really that uncomfortable on Sunday, and that’s probably to be expected for a guy that’s come in,” offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. “That’s not an easy place to play, and the situation was tough being backed up like we were. So I thought he did a good job of settling down, and really, he put us in a spot to make it a one-score game with just over two (minutes) to go.”

Carolina (2-0) comes off a beatdown of New Orleans and is tied with Tampa Bay atop the NFC South. The Panthers have been holding sack parties so far.

“We constantly talk about pass rush,” Haason Reddick said of a friendly competition he has with teammate Brian Burns. “All day, every day, every time we see each other. When we are out at practice, during the game, we constantly talk about pass rush.”

Look for the Panthers, ranked 10th in the AP Pro32, and 8-point favorites over No. 27 Houston, to give Mills fits.

PANTHERS, 24-10