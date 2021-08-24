Panthers ink WR Anderson to 2-year, $29.5M extension: Source

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers have inked wide receiver Robby Anderson to a two-year, $29.5 million extension, according to sources.

While the organization made the formal announcement on Tuesday, the terms of the deal were reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

Anderson was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

Anderson is coming off a career season in his first year with the Panthers, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

Anderson spent his first four seasons with the New York Jets and he will be reunited this year with former teammate Sam Darnold this season in Carolina. Anderson’s best season with the Jets came in 2017 when he caught 63 passes for 941 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.