Panthers give up late lead, suffer blow at home to the Eagles, 21-18

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After holding the lead for 90 percent of the game, the Panthers suffered a crushing loss Sunday at Bank of America Stadium falling to the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-18.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts mounted the comeback in the 3rd quarter, rushing from 1 yard out to bring them within striking distance, and make the score 15-13 before the end of the 3rd quarter.

Hurts, in his second year in the NFL, would rush for another TD with just under 3 minutes to play and the Eagles were successful on a 2-point conversion to give Philadelphia 21-18 lead, its first of the game. The only score the Panthers would get in the entire second half came from the kicker.

A rough penalty late against the Panthers cost them as they were driving to try to regain the lead or tie when holding was called on guard JohnMiller with 2:07 to go, pushing Carolina back to their own 35-yard line. Darnold would throw his 3rd interception of the day on the next play.

The Panthers held a 15-6 lead at halftime thanks to a safety and a score from a rookie.

Both teams settled for first-quarter field goals before a 24-yard run from Chuba Hubbard took the Panthers into Eagles territory and ultimately, a first and goal. Sam Darnold would connect with the rookie tight end Tommy Tremble on a 5-yard completion for the touchdown and a 10-3 lead. Hubbard is temporarily filling in as the primary running back while Christian McCaffrey recovers from a hamstring injury.

The Eagles suffered a 15-yard personal foul penalty on a helmet-to-helmet hit against receiver DJ Moore, putting Carolina in the Philadelphia red zone. Zane Gonzalez would end up kicking another field goal.

A missed opportunity for the Panthers came towards the end of the first half when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball near their own endzone. The ball was kicked around by multiple Panthers players until they lost control and the ball went out of bounds resulting in a safety, and not a touchdown.

The Eagles would knock in a 58-yard FG to end the second quarter making the halftime score 15-6.

Hurts finished 22-37 passing with 198 passing yards and 2 rushing TDs. Darnold put up 177 passing yards on 21-37 passing with 3 interceptions and 1 TD.

Shaq Thompson was unavailable Sunday, sidelined with an apparent foot injury.

The Panthers travel to New York to face the Giants next Sunday (1 pm, Fox 46).