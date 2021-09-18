Panthers CB Jackson: ‘Growth and maturity the reason I’m a captain’

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Donte Jackson came into the NFL on fire. Drafted in the 2nd round out of LSU, the expectations were sky-high.

Jackson talked like the next big thing for the Panthers’ defense. Unfortunately, flash and chatter didn’t match the gameplay right away. Jackson was admittedly immature. He even called out the coaching staff a few years ago after he was beaten in a deep touchdown play in Atlanta.

All that is history now. Today, Jackson is a captain. An honor Jackson doesn’t take lightly. He was voted to lead the Panthers by his teammates – a massive honor. Jackson has come a long way since his rookie year. He matured in the spotlight and has become a better player for it.

He was also shocked when people said he couldn’t tackle – he prides himself in being able to tackle!

Black and Blue Kickoff Live airs every Sunday morning at 10:00.