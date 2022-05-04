(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — As teams get ready for offseason training, the Tennessee Titans are making headlines on how their quarterback room might function over the next few months with the team just drafting Malik Willis.

Starting Quarterback Ryan Tannehill made some interesting comments in what he sees is and is not his responsibility when it comes to Willis.

Former Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton went through a similar circumstance in 2019 when the Panthers drafter Will Grier, but he had a completely different take on mentoring the young buck.