NFL great Joe Montana confronts home intruder who allegedly grabbed grandchild: report

(Fox News) — Legendary NFL quarterback Joe Montana reportedly confronted a home intruder over the weekend after the burglar allegedly grabbed one of his grandchildren.

An unidentified 39-year-old woman entered the Los Angeles County home where Montana and his wife were staying on Saturday at around 5 p.m. using an unlocked door, law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports.

At that point, the suspect allegedly saw a woman holding a baby, grabbed the child and walked to a different part of the house.

According to the report, Montana and his wife confronted the woman and wrestled the baby away from her. She fled the scene but was captured by police, who happened to be in the area for an unrelated matter, just a few blocks away.

