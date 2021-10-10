Halftime: Safety, rookie TD give Panthers 15-6 edge over Eagles

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Panthers hold a 15-6 lead at halftime over the Eagles at Bank of America Stadium thanks to a safety and a score from a rookie.

Both teams settled for first-quarter field goals before a 24-yard run from Chuba Hubbard took the Panthers into Eagles territory and ultimately, a first and goal. Sam Darnold would connect with the rookie tight end Tommy Tremble on a 5-yard completion for the touchdown and a 10-3 lead. Hubbard is temporarily filling in as the primary running back while Christian McCaffrey recovers from a hamstring injury.

The Panthers suffered a 15-yard personal foul penalty on a helmet-to-helmet hit against receiver DJ Moore, putting Carolina in the Philadelphia red zone. Zane Gonzalez would end up kicking another field goal.

A missed opportunity for the Panthers came towards the end of the first half when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball near their own endzone. The ball was kicked around by multiple Panthers players until they lost control and the ball went out of bounds resulting in a safety, and not a touchdown.

The Eagles would knock in a 58-yard FG to end the second quarter making the halftime score 15-6.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, in his second year after being drafted out of Alabama, finished the half 15-24 passing with 74 yards. Darnold put up 79 yards on 10-18 passing with a TD and an interception.

Shaq Thompson was unavailable Sunday, sidelined with an apparent foot injury.