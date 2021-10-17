Halftime: Panthers trail Vikings 12-10 as both teams struggle to put up points

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Both teams struggled to put up points and the Vikings held a 12-10 lead over the Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Right out of the gates, the Panthers stumbled as Sam Darnold threw an interception, with Robby Andreson as the intended receiver, on the first play of the game. Minnesota would strike first and convert on the Carolina turnover with a 3-yard field goal to make it 3-0.

Midway through the first quarter, the Panthers responded with a touchdown when Chuba Hubbard, filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey, punched it in from two yards out for a 7-3 lead. The Vikings (2-3) would kick another field goal on their next possession.

With 11:05 to play in the 2nd quarter, Kirk Cousins connected with Chris Herndon on a 2-yard pass to take a 12-7 lead. A 2-point conversion attempt failed. The Panthers responded with a 47-yard FG from Zane Gonzalez to make it 12-10 with 4:25 to go in the half.

Carolina (3-2) is trying to avoid a three-game losing skid. The Panthers will face the New York Giants on the road next Sunday (1 pm, Fox 46 Charlotte).