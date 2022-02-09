Germany to host first-ever regular season NFL games

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: A general view of the NFL logo on the field is seen before the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The National Football League announced Wednesday that Munich, Germany has been chosen to host the first-ever regular-season NFL game in the country during the 2022 season.

According to the NFL, four games are going to be shared between Munich and Frankfurt, Germany over a four-year period. The games will be held at the FC Bayern Munich Stadium in Munich and Frankfurt Stadium will also host two future games.

#NFL will play games in Germany this upcoming season as well as one in Mexico and 3 in London.



The Saints are rumored to play an NFC South opponent in one of the London games.



Back in Dec., Carolina got home team marketing rights to Germany



Globe Trotting Panthers again soon? — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) February 9, 2022

“We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The NFL is hosting five international games during the 2022 season, including one in Mexico and three in the United Kingdom. Home teams for international games will be announced in the coming weeks, with dates and matchups to be confirmed in conjunction with the 2022 NFL schedule announcement later this year.

The NFL recently appointed Alexander Steinforth as a dedicated general manager for Germany and is planning to establish a permanent headquarters in the country. The league is also working to invest in grassroots and community programs there.

Back in December, the NFL announced that the Carolina Panthers along with Kansas City, New England, and Tampa Bay would be granted access to marketing in Germany, including fan engagement and commercialization.

There are reportedly 19 million NFL fans in Germany.