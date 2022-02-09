Germany to host first-ever regular season NFL games

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The National Football League announced Wednesday that Munich, Germany has been chosen to host the first-ever regular-season NFL game in the country during the 2022 season.
According to the NFL, four games are going to be shared between Munich and Frankfurt, Germany over a four-year period. The games will be held at the FC Bayern Munich Stadium in Munich and Frankfurt Stadium will also host two future games.
“We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.
The NFL is hosting five international games during the 2022 season, including one in Mexico and three in the United Kingdom. Home teams for international games will be announced in the coming weeks, with dates and matchups to be confirmed in conjunction with the 2022 NFL schedule announcement later this year.
The NFL recently appointed Alexander Steinforth as a dedicated general manager for Germany and is planning to establish a permanent headquarters in the country. The league is also working to invest in grassroots and community programs there.
More from CSL
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.
Back in December, the NFL announced that the Carolina Panthers along with Kansas City, New England, and Tampa Bay would be granted access to marketing in Germany, including fan engagement and commercialization.
There are reportedly 19 million NFL fans in Germany.