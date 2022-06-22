INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Former Indianapolis Colt and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has died at age 55, according to multiple reports.

“The Goose, Tony Siracusa has passed away at 55 … I’m heart broken as is all of Colts Nation,” said Colts owner Jim Irsay on Twitter.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson said Siragusa died in his sleep, but a cause of death was not immediately available.

Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the Vince Lombardi trophy as he rides with his wife, Kathy, in a parade in his hometown of Kenilworth, N.J. on March 4, 2001. (AP Photo/Jeff Zelevansky, File)

In a separate tweet, Irsay praised Siragusa’s ability and passion for life.

“The Goose squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55!! He was one of the most physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years,” Irsay wrote. “In Greece, they would ask 1 question at the end of one’s life; Did He Have Passion? In Tony’s case … Yes He Did!!”

Siragusa’s broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death Wednesday.

“This is a really sad day,” Ornstein said. “Tony was way more than my client, he was family. My heart goes out to Tony’s loved ones.”

After going undrafted following an ACL tear in college, Siragusa, known as “the Goose,” played 13 seasons in the NFL, including seven in Indianapolis from 1990-1996. In 2000, he helped the Baltimore Ravens win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Siragusa retired after the 2001 season.

Siragusa was popular with fans because of his fun-loving personality, which also helped him transition quickly to broadcasting after his playing career.

Once his playing days were over, Siragusa worked as a sideline reporter and analyst during NFL games on Fox until 2015. He also appeared in the hit HBO series “The Sopranos.”

The news of Siragusa’s death came on what was already a tragic day for the Ravens. The death of Jaylon Ferguson, a linebacker for Baltimore, at age 26, was announced earlier in the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.