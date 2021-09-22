Ex-Panthers star headlines list of first-year eligibles for Pro Football HOF

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One of the Panther’s all-time greats is now eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday.

Wide receiver Steve Smith, who spent 13 seasons with the Panthers before retiring with the Baltimore Ravens, headlines a list of those hoping to be nominated in their first year of eligibility.

Drafted out of Utah by Carolina in the 2001 NFL Draft as the 74th pick in the third round, Smith racked up nearly 15,000 yards averaging 14 yards a catch with 81 touchdowns in his career. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and led the league in receiving yards and receptions in 2005.

Smith built his career with the Panthers before leaving to spend three years in Baltimore.

Kevin Greene, who played three seasons with the Panthers, was inducted in 2016.

Jake Delhomme, who retired in 2011, has been eligible but has not yet been inducted, and remains a long shot. Another possible candidate from the Panthers organization will be Julius Pepper, who played in the league for 17 seasons, retired in 2019, and becomes eligible in 2024. Three-time Pro bowler Greg Olsen, who retired in January, will be another franchise candidate down the road.

To be considered for eligibility, you must be retired for five years.