Charlotte cancer survivor holds out hope for NFL seasons

Panthers will allow limited number of fans at games this season

“I need a sense of normalcy. I need the NFL like I’ve never needed the NFL.”

For Charlotte resident Terri Conneran, an NFL season means fantasy football, and fantasy football is crucial to her family, because it allows her to just be another competitor.

“They didn’t take pity on me, they played, they trash-talked. It was all about who was winning.”

Terri and her family go all out for their draft, turning the dining room into fantasy football headquarters.

Once they have their teams they play for the right to win this trophy, but what’s more important is family bragging rights.

Watching her fantasy football team fight on the gridiron gives her a break from her real life fight.

In the summer of 2016 she began having chest pain, but thought it was asthma.

When she was still experiencing discomfort at the end of the year, she went to the hospital for tests.

“We went in and did the biopsy, and the Doctor called me and said, I’m sorry to tell you, it’s lung cancer.”

“What was going through your mind when you initially heard the diagnosis.”

“Oh my god, how am I going to tell my kids. My kids are all in their 20s. My mom died from breast cancer. My grandmother died from cancer. I was like, how am I going to tell the family.”

Terri had half her lung removed and went through chemo.

She had two recurrences in 2019, but after treatment, she’s had no evidence of the disease since last November.

During her battle with cancer she joined a support group and worked to raise awareness about the disease, which is the No. 1 cancer killer.

“The only way that you can get more research is to actually get more funding and it’s not all about the funding, so that’s why we’re highlighting world cancer day. Is to get more attention to it.”

So while she continues her battle with this serious disease, she’s also holding out hope the NFL will play this fall so the Conneran family will have their escape.

“We’ll still do something over labor day, which is normally when our traditional draft is but I don’t think we’re all going to be able to get together again and do it. So if we can’t get together and do it, the least we can do, is do it virtual.”

Lung Cancer Awareness Day is August 1. Terri is working with the Lung Cancer Foundation of American to help raise awareness about the disease so they can try and find a cure.