(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — CSL’s Carla Gebhart and Joe Murano break down the Panthers including if Chuba is the future at RB, if Ameer Abdullah is solid in a backup role, and Panthers 2022 draft picks.
More from CSL
- Quick Six: Cam’s Playing Time, Hornets 2-in-a-row loss, and when Christmas Trees come down
- With Panthers out of the playoffs, what does next season look like?
- Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says QB Sam Darnold will start Sunday against New Orleans Saints
- Former Panthers president and Charlotte Sports Foundation executive director Danny Morrison joins CSL
📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.