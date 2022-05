(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers have officially been quiet for about a week.

Is that good or bad?

Sam Darnold is currently their starting quarterback. Will that be the case come week one?

The Giants released former Panthers cornerback James Bradberry. Should Scott Fitterer make a call to his agent?

What is your biggest concern (other than QB) for the Panthers right now?

Will Palaszczuk from WFNZ joined Will Kunkel and Carla Gebhart to talk Panthers.