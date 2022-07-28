(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Upon being traded to Carolina, there was a report that said Baker Mayfield was a tough guy to be around in Cleveland. Panthers offensive lineman Austin Corbett heard it, but wasn’t buying it for one second.

“He’s fine. He’s gets along with everyone,” Corbett said Thursday after the second day of training camp practice.

Wait, what?

Before you start doubting, just know Corbett has seen Baker’s congeniality firsthand. He and Baker were in the same draft class, and they played two years together for the Cleveland Browns.

“His preparation to just go out and play football, spoke that first year in Cleveland,” he explained.

Rashard Higgins is also a Baker backer. The Panthers veteran wide receiver played with Mayfield in each of his four seasons with the Browns. He says Mayfield has the qualities you want in a quarterback.

“He’s all about winning and that’s what an organization like this needs,” said Higgins.

Regardless, Higgins says a couple of teammates did reach out to him to find out what Mayfield was like before training camp. But if there was any concern, Corbett says it’s all gone now.

“The good part of him is, he does such a good job learning about you. And having a good time at the same time. He’s just genuinely caring,” he said.

So go ahead and believe the rumors, call him ‘childish.’

“There’s always going to be somebody that doesn’t like somebody,” Corbett smiles.

But Corbett says you’re missing out on a good guy.