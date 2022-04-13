(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — ESPN Radio’s Walker Mehl joins Brien Blakely on CSL to talk about what the Panthers might do with their sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

We might have a little more insight into what Carolina is thinking about doing with that sixth overall draft pick, and actually making a selection with it doesn’t appear to be option number one.

Moving back from 6?

According to NFL Media, Carolina has talked to a handful of teams about moving back from six. Now, that doesn’t mean they won’t move back and still pick a quarterback. They’ve met with five of them this week including Kenny Pickett today.

But, if they can get their guy later in the first round, plus get some extra picks, it’s a win-win, right?

It’s a long way to that 2nd pick

After their first-round pick, Carolina doesn’t pick again until 137th in the fourth round. Trading can be a gamble, but is it worth it if they can snag an extra pick or two in this draft?

