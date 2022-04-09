ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There haven’t been any workers here at the facility site – as quiet as it is now, it’s been that quiet since March 7th when Tepper decided to pull the plug on construction.

Councilman Brandon Guffey owns a construction company – and although he wasn’t contracted to work on this facility – he says he understands how companies and workers could be affected.

“Being in a construction-based business myself, I know the impact that it makes.”

York County councilman Brandon Guffey penned a letter on Thursday addressing his concerns about the unfinished Panthers’ training facility in Rock Hill.

Tepper sports still hasn’t accepted or declined the new offer that was presented to him two weeks ago.

Guffey’s letter says he’s worried about the economic impact the paused construction has on small businesses.

“If you’re told that you’re going to have work for the next ten years, you make the necessary changes to build up for something like that,” Guffey said. “Even the blue-collar workers, we don’t even know if they’ve been paid out there, so you can imagine if those contractors are waiting to get paid.”

He says shutting down and losing that much work could put a business out completely.

“We’ve got ten years of building. The amount of transportation, the amount of heavy equipment operators, heating and air, electrical, all of those jobs and those skilled trades, that we were having come here, in addition to the community growing and building has picked up tremendously from that,” he says.

He says they aren’t just working against time; they’re working against supply chain issues and possible equipment shortages.

“I know a lot of those construction companies have leased that equipment. So, it’s taking them a while to get that equipment; there’s a shortage for contractors around here to be able to lease equipment because you have these major projects going on; well, as soon as that deal closes and that equipment leaves, the site, how long will it take to kick back up?”

Guffey tells me that the facility would make a tremendous impact on the community.

He says that they want the Panthers organization here and have worked hard to get them and to just not hear a response from Tepper Sports is sort of frustrating.