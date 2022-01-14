WFNZ ‘Mac Attack’ co-host Chris McClain joins CSL to talk Matt Rhule interview

Carolina Panthers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Chris McClain co-host of the Mac Attack on WFNZ joins Will Kunkel and Grace Remington on Charlotte Sports Live to talk about his interview with Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule was non-committal when asked about the future of Sam Darnold starting at quarterback for the Panthers. Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer says the team is willing to trade players in order to improve the offense.

More from CSL

📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories