WFNZ ‘Mac Attack’ co-host Chris McClain joins CSL to talk Matt Rhule interview

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Chris McClain co-host of the Mac Attack on WFNZ joins Will Kunkel and Grace Remington on Charlotte Sports Live to talk about his interview with Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule was non-committal when asked about the future of Sam Darnold starting at quarterback for the Panthers. Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer says the team is willing to trade players in order to improve the offense.