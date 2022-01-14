(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Chris McClain co-host of the Mac Attack on WFNZ joins Will Kunkel and Grace Remington on Charlotte Sports Live to talk about his interview with Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule.
Rhule was non-committal when asked about the future of Sam Darnold starting at quarterback for the Panthers. Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer says the team is willing to trade players in order to improve the offense.
More from CSL
- Quick Six: Panthers Draft Pick, Panthers OC Pick, and Picking a Song to describe the Panthers in 2021
- WFNZ ‘Mac Attack’ co-host Chris McClain joins CSL to talk Matt Rhule interview
- Quick Six: Sam Darnold, Panthers Pick, Dale Jr., and Gameday Snacks
- Ellis Williams joins CSL to discuss the Panthers future and what needs to be done in the offseason
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.