Tre Boston talks Panthers signing former NFL MVP Cam Newton

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Tre Boston shared a locker room with Cam Newton for many years. Tonight on Charlotte Sports Live, he shares his opinion on the Panthers signing the former NFL MVP.

Boston says Newton doesn’t need to be the 2015 MVP version of himself, he just needs to take care of the ball, convert 3rd downs, and put the defense in a good position.

The Panthers have a very good defense and with some offensive help, it would be that much better. When healthy, Newton has the ability to be a very good quarterback, but he also brings juice to the locker room that’s been lacking since he left.

The time is now to make a charge towards the playoffs and Newton can help guide that charge.