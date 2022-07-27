SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Everyone’s talking about the quarterback battle.

“Me and Baker are cool,” said Sam Darnold.

‘Cool’ they may be; however, when it gets down to it, somebody will be on the bench, and another under center.

“In our eyes, we’re both the starting quarterback for this team right now,” Darnold continued.

Baker Mayfield was acquired in trade only a few months after head coach Matt Rhule assured the masses that Darnold ‘was the starter.’

Since that trade, Rhule labeled the starting position as an open competition.

“I like to be pushed. I like to be coached hard to see what I’m made of,” Mayfield said at camp Wednesday.

Mayfield was the first quarterback to throw an interception at camp.

Baker Mayfield throws an interception.



Fan next to me: “Oh, an interception. Shocker.”



This is going to be a wild ride for many. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) July 27, 2022

“If you want something, you got to take it,” Darnold said Wednesday at the podium.

Sam Darnold hits Tommy Tremble for a touchdown after Ian Thomas dropped the previous TD pass. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) July 27, 2022

Darnold took first-team reps on Wednesday, but Rhule explained that Mayfield will take those on Thursday as they flip on and off.

Rhule also explained that this quarterback competition is wide open and expects to see a ton of work from the youngster, Matt Corral.

“I expect all four guys to go in there and battle,” Rhule said. “I expect Matt Corral to come in here fighting and swinging. No one gives you anything in life; you gotta go fight for what you want.”