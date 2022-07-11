CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Panthers fans can enjoy a night of football, fireworks, and fun at the annual Fan Fest presented this year by Daimler Truck of North America.

The Fan Fest will be held at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, August 11 from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks and laser show which starts at 9:15 p.m.

Tickets to the Fan Fest are only $5 and can be purchased starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Panthers.com and Ticketmaster. Proceeds from the tickets go to benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.

All fans at Fan Fest can see the Panthers practice on the stadium field and enjoy performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion, and the Black & White Crew before the night ends with a spectacular fireworks and laser show.

For the first time, fans can participate in the fireworks and laser show with interactive LED wristbands provided by Daimler Truck of North America. Panthers partner Morris-Jenkins will provide a DJ for the evening.

Tickets will be limited to six per account and will be mobile delivery only. You can access your tickets through the Panthers mobile app, through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster mobile app.

There are limited group ticket options available. If you’re interested in group tickets, contact the Bank of America Stadium ticket office at (704) 358-7800.

The NFL Clear Bag Police will be in place at the Fan Fest. Transparent, plastic, vinyl or PVC bags smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ will be allowed after inspection.

For more information, visit the Carolina Panthers website.