CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cam Newton is looking to bring the pride back to the Carolinas. QB1 is ready to hear cheering fans once again at Bank of America Stadium, even offering up free tickets to dozens of Panthers fans.

During a news conference on Thursday, Newton said he wants a fan base that believes in the team.

If you’ve been to any home game this season, you’ve probably seen the jerseys of opposing teams, dominating the stadium. Newton’s only been in town for one week, and he’s ready to change that.

Whether Newton starts or not, he’s giving away 50 tickets to fans who have never been to a game at Bank of America Stadium. Ten of those tickets will be given away on social media by his production company, Iconic Sage. The other 40 tickets will be distributed through different city programs.

Newton said the pride in Panthers Nation never left. He just wants to turn it up a little bit.

The shirt Newton wore on Thursday is a reference to his viral moment when he yelled, “I’m back” in the camera after scoring that first touchdown vs the Cardinals. On the shirt, he changed the phrase from “I’m back,” to “We back.” Newton said that’s a nod to his team and also the fanbase.