The Riot Report’s Josh Klein joins CSL to talk Panthers leadership changes

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Some big changes announced Tuesday as former President of Charlotte FC Nick Kelly is now the new Chief Executive Officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

Kristi Coleman is the new president of the Carolina Panthers. Coleman has been with the Panthers for 8 years and was last the Chief Financial Officer. She’s also now the first woman to hold the position for the Panthers.

She replaces Tom Glick who is stepping aside to pursue other opportunities.

The Riot Report’s Josh Klein joins Charlotte Sports Live to talk the changes and the Panthers going forward.