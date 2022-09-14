ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Wednesday marks another twist in the Rock Hill-Carolina Panthers training facility saga with David Tepper’s real estate company now accusing Rock Hill and York County of dragging the legal fight out, even after a deal was offered.

On Wednesday morning, Sept. 14, David Tepper’s real estate company, GT Real Estate, shared with Queen City News the latest developments. GT Real Estate recently filed an ‘amended plan of reorganization.’

Their original plan was filed last month.

The original plan would have eventually involved $80 million invested in the project being paid back. This new filing, according to attorney’s representing the company, is an attempt to speed up the process.

As Queen City News has reported, all of this has been playing out for months. Since Tepper Sports and Entertainment stopped the project back in June, the company initially said that Rock Hill failed to hold up its end of the deal on bonds, something which Rock Hill refuted.

That ultimately led to the project, which is partially built, being completely stopped.

Tepper’s GT Real Estate has since offered a new deal to pay back all the money to creditors, contractors, York County, and the City of Rock Hill.

Last week, the City of Rock Hill said they wanted all this in front of a jury.

In a statement, GT Real Estate said:

GTRE filed an amended Plan of Reorganization today to address the reactions of stakeholders to the original plan filed in August. GTRE’s original Plan of Reorganization would have paved the way for all creditors, including the City and County, to receive generous payouts on an expedited basis. Trade creditors have engaged constructively with GTRE, and their treatment under the amended Plan of Reorganization remains unchanged. Unfortunately, the City and County have instead chosen to pursue a flawed litigation strategy, making exorbitant and unreasonable demands well in excess of their entitlements. Under the amended Plan of Reorganization, the City and the County are treated similarly in accordance with their rights under the Bankruptcy Code and without the concessions that had been provided previously. These modifications are intended to prevent the City and County from causing further harm to the confirmation process and delaying payment of the $60.5 million that has been reserved to pay trade creditors. GT Real Estate

GTRE also said this could ultimately impact their plan to repay the money for the project. Queen City News has reached out to both the county and city to get their response to the new filing.

Statement from City of Rock Hill:

The City has no comment on these legal matters except to note generally that the City Council is looking forward eagerly to the day judgment is rendered on the facts that will be presented in court. City of Rock Hill

