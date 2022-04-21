(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — National NFL Insider Matt Lombardo joined CSL to talk Panthers, NFL Draft, and current trade rumors involving Carolina.

Kick It!

It was another day of news conferences for Panthers position groups. Thursday was the special teams turn led by new coordinator Chris Tabor. If there’s one thing the Panthers can be confident about heading into next season, it’s kicker Zane Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is heading into his sixth year, second year with Carolina. Zane knocked down 20 of 22 field goals last year before going down with a quad injury. His only two misses were from the 50-year line and beyond. Tabor is optimistic he’ll only get better.

Punter or QB?

He isn’t the Panthers new starting quarterback, although maybe he deserves a look. Carolina describes their newly-signed punter Johnny Hekker as a man of many talents. He has a career average of 46.7 yards per punt, that is the fifth best of all time.

But his arm is pretty good too. Fourteen of 23 passing in his NFL career, for 186 yards with a touchdown.

There were times in practice when he was with the Rams where Hekker actually took snaps as the emergency quarterback. A true duel-threat quarterback.

What remains of the Panthers practice facility?

A lot of questions remain after construction at the Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill was put to a halt. What do Rock Hill leaders think the next step is? Can a resolution with the Panthers be reached?

Queen City News reporter Derek Dellinger went to find out.

The Ultimate Draft Party

Join the Conversation

