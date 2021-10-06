Stephon Gilmore returns home to play for Carolina Panthers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — South Pointe High School, home to Stallions football. Where legends are made, literally.

Stephon Gilmore is one of those legends. And now, the Rock Hill native is coming back home to play for the Carolina Panthers.

“I’m excited for him to come back.”

Devonte Holloman says he and Gilmore have been friends since they were 10-years-old. Before getting locked into football, they played travel basketball together.

The pair is so close, they committed to the University of South Carolina to play for Coach Steve Spurrier.

From there, they went pro — Holloman to the Dallas Cowboys and Gilmore to the Buffalo Bills.

“Just seeing him grow and become a professional, in everything that he does stuff on the field, off the field, offseason workout, conducting himself in interviews, he’s a professional from top to bottom,” Holloman said.

Holloman says the presence of Gilmore coming back to his old high school means a lot to his players.

“Just seeing the some of the same people walk the same hallways, same locker room and in some cases worn some of the same practice jerseys. You know, kind of keeping that hope alive and that dream alive that you can make it from here or make it out of here,” Holloman said.

Gilmore has been helpful with funding and equipment for the stallions like helping to get these gray jerseys sponsored by Jordan for the team.

“He’s done so much already for the community. I’m looking forward for him to come back home and just show his face and be a presence like I know he wants to be.”

Holloman said Gilmore brings the ability to take away the number one receiver. He says they’re getting a great cornerback and competitor that will more than likely elevate this defense they already have, another piece to the puzzle to help them out.