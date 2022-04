CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ben McAdoo says that Sam Darnold is the Panthers’ starting QB.

It was a bit odd, as McAdoo recently walked back on his response “yes” when being asked if he considered Darnold the starter.

Carolina is still expected to take a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft.

Former Panther and Black and Blue Kickoff Live’s Al Wallace breaks down the offensive coordinator’s comments to see if there is any validity to what the new OC is saying.