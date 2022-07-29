(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — If you were keeping score during Friday’s 11-on-11 drill, then Sam Darnold was the winner. Though he started day three of training camp slowly.

He bounced back as he was able to lead his team into the end zone. On the other hand, with Baker Mayfield under center, his team saw its drive stall and had to settle for a field goal.

Now at this point, you could make the argument that Darnold has played better so far in camp but don’t count out Mayfield.

Head Coach Matt Rhule said he’s been impressed with Baker so far in Spartanburg.