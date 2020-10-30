Rhule’s routines: FOX 46 asks Panthers head coach Matt Rhule the important questions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Matt Rhule sat down with FOX 46 Sports Director Will Kunkel for an exclusive one-on-one as CSL’s first guest.

We asked the important questions, really getting to know the Panthers head coach.

Matt Rhule loves mint chocolate chip ice cream, Twizzlers and candy corn. (Especially the pumpkin ones, after they’ve been sitting out for a few days.)

His favorite movie is Hoosiers and he prefers blue cheese on his wings.

Most importantly, Rhule prefers North Carolina BBQ over Texas BBQ. (He spent 3 seasons as Baylor’s head football coach.)

Rhule’s journey to becoming the Panthers head coach started more than 20 years ago when he was a linebackers coach at Albright in 1998. Fast forward to today – he’s the head coach of the Carolina Panthers after signing a seven-year, $60 million contract.

Believe it or not, Rhule didn’t take a moment to relish his accomplishment until week four against the Cardinals.

After a game Rhule will go home and answer questions from his daughters about the game for a few minutes until his son, Bryant, takes over the questions for the next few hours. Then, it’s time to spend the evening with his wife, Julie.

