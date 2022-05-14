CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Today marks Day 2 of the Carolina Panthers’ rookie minicamp.

This vital camp gives opportunities to players coming into their first NFL season. With no veterans on the field, this is where the rooks can be noticed.

Only 31% of first-round picks sign a second contract with the team that drafted them. That means that the odds for players outside the first round are much lower.

“We’re not looking for backups,” said Matt Rhule. “We’re looking for people to come in, challenge, and try to win jobs.”

Fourth-round pick Brandon Smith is a great example of the type of player that can either benefit from this camp or find short life with a team.

The Panthers are short at the linebacker position right now, and the Penn State product has the opportunity to make an immediate impact.

Smith hinted at what the transition to the NFL means in his position.

“You have to be able to do both [positions] and excel at both,” Smith said. “You have to run like a defensive back… as well as being a hard-nosed person and getting in there like a defensive tackle.”

Notable issues at the linebacker position come from Jermaine Carter who signed away with the Cheifs as well as Damien Wilson who is facing an assault charge after being arrested.