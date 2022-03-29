ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Just over the woods in one Rock Hill neighborhood, along Blossom Drive, you can make out what appears to be a big structure. The structure itself is all that residents there have been waiting for, and at this point, all that they are twiddling their thumbs for because nothing has been happening.

“I’ve been hearing about it from day one,” said Don Stanley, a resident of that neighborhood. “We’ve been excited in one aspect for the way it was going to transform our community, and a little nervous on the ups and downs it could bring.”

Stanley is referring to the Panthers Training Facility site, which is nestled on a piece of land near Blossom Drive. The site has hit a pause, however, because of a stalemate between the Carolina Panthers and the City of Rock Hill.

The Panthers said the city has not been able to meet obligations on a $225 million dollar contribution to the project. The City of Rock Hill said they have met all the obligations associated with the project.

“I hope it gets started back,” said Swain Wright, another resident in the neighborhood.

Monday night, Rock Hill City Council passed a resolution supporting a plan from York County that would, essentially, develop a new deal between Rock Hill and the Panthers. Under the new plan, Panthers owner David Tepper would pay for the work done at the site and would be reimbursed over 30 years with a series of credits and incentives.

Queen City News has learned that the Panthers, Rock Hill, and York County were all a part of the discussions on this new proposal. York County approved the measure last week. The Carolina Panthers have yet to comment on the new proposal.

Residents near the site said they don’t want the work to go to waste.

“We’re already concerned because it’s kind of a big leap for our community,” said Stanley. “I mean, they’re deep into the project already.”