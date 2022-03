CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ex-Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins is coming to Charlotte on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter first reported the deal around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Source: Ex-Browns WR Rashard Higgins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 16, 2022

Higgins spent his entire six-year NFL career in Cleveland.

His best season came in 2020 when he recorded 37 catches for 599 yards and four touchdowns.