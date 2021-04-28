Panthers trade Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers have traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, the team announced.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Carolina will pay a portion of Bridgewater 2021 compensation as part of a restructured contract so the deal could be finalized with the Broncos.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The Panthers pick up the 191st overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft with the trade. They’ll now have eight picks in Thursday night’s draft.

A change for Bridgewater seemed imminent after the Panthers traded three picks for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Panthers will send New York a 2021 sixth-round pick (226), and a 2022 second-round and fourth-round draft pick.