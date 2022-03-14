CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers are expected to meet with Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson as trade talks intensify around the controversial quarterback, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter said Watson was expected to meet with the Panthers and New Orleans Saints, amongst other teams, “in the next 48 hours,” according to league sources.

The Panthers are in the market for a quarterback after limited success at the position from Sam Darnold and Cam Newton last season.

Watson did not play in 2021 after 22 women filed lawsuits against him, accusing the quarterback of harassment and sexual assault.

The women accused Watson of exposing himself, toughing them with his privates, or kissing them against their will during massage appointments.

Watson has denied the accusations.

A grand jury last Friday declined to indict Watson over the criminal complaints filed with Houston police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.