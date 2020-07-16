Report: Panthers offer PSL Owners options for 2020 season as capacity decreases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Panthers’ ticket office shared its updated plans for the 2020 season with current PSL Owners on Thursday.

In an email, the team revealed that home games will have reduced seating capacity based on guidelines from state and local government, medical professionals, and public health officials.

“In order to accommodate as many PSL Owners as possible in this reduced-capacity scenario, we plan to make a limited number of home games available to each account,” the email said. “The number of games each PSL Owner will have access to will be determined by factors such as approved capacity, overall demand, and, in some cases, seating location.”

The email asked PSL Owners to either opt in to using tickets in 2020 or to opt out without penalty. Those who choose to opt out will have the option to carry credit over to the 2021 season and future ticket purchases or receive a full refund.

The Panthers also made it clear that PSL ownership will not be affected by opting in or out.

For those choosing to opt in for the 2020 season, the email lays out several policies, including:

PSL Owners will have the opportunity to select from a predetermined set of games.

Due to a socially-distant seat configuration that meets health and safety protocols, it is unlikely that PSL Owners will sit in their exact seat location.

Stadium capacity could change through the course of the season, and PSL Owners will be promptly notified of any potential ticket impact.

PSL Owners will only be permitted to purchase seats within their specific price level. However, if inventory is unavailable, adjustments will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Season tickets will revert back to current PSL seat locations for 2021.

Enhanced protective measures will be implemented during event days. While plans are still being finalized, some of the protective measures include: Health screening protocols, required face coverings, access to sanitizing stations throughout the facility, contactless/cashless transactions and physical distancing amplified via stadium signage.

For more information, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android