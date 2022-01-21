Panthers target former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as next offensive coordinator

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 15: Head coach Ben McAdoo of the New York Giants looks on from the sideline during a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers are targeting former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as their next offensive coordinator, the team announced on Friday.

The Carolina Panthers clarified on Friday that they still have yet to reach a contract agreement.

The 44-year-old McAdoo has 15 years of experience in the NFL. He was the Giants’ head coach for two seasons. He was previously their offensive coordinator, after a successful stint as the Packers’ tight ends and quarterbacks coach, the Panthers said.

McAdoo spent the 2020 season as the Jaguars’ quarterback coach and was a consultant with the Cowboys last season. The link to former Giants coach Tom Coughlin is the common thread with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who over the past couple of weeks interviewed several assistants with a range of backgrounds before making the decision, the Panthers said.