Report: Panthers free up $20 million in cap space with recent cuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers are releasing defensive end Stephen Weatherly, safety Tre Boston and punter Michael Palardy, according to a report by ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler.

The move, along with the recent release of defensive tackle Kawann Short, could save the team around $20 million in cap space, Fowler said.

Panthers should be able to save around $20 million in cap space with recent releases of Kawann Short and Tre Boston (per @AdamSchefter) and Stephen Weatherly and Michael Palardy.



Carolina has more flexibility in what coach Matt Rhule has called a crucial offseason. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 19, 2021

The Panthers organization has not formally announced the decisions to release Weatherly, Boston or Palardy.

The team confirmed Short’s release on Tuesday.

Short has played in just five games over the last two seasons due to injuries to both shoulders, which twice landed him on injured reserve. He was set to count $20.8 million against this year’s salary cap, but the Panthers will save about $9 million by releasing him before June 1 — money that could be pegged to use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Before the injuries, the 32-year-old Short was a force in the middle, with 270 tackles and 32 1/2 sacks in his first six seasons with the Panthers. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2018.

Tre Boston was coming off of his fifth season in Carolina after being drafted from UNC in 2014. He ranks fourth for most games played by a Panthers safety.

Stephen Weatherly started nine games with the Panthers, all in 2020.

Michael Palardy played four seasons with Carolina and is the team’s all-time leader in net put average.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.