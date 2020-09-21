Christian McCaffrey out ‘multiple’ weeks with injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss multiple weeks after being injured in Sunday’s 31-17 loss at Tampa Bay, the team announced on Monday.

McCaffrey said 4-6 weeks when he spoke with the media Monday afternoon.

The Panthers Pro Bowl running back left Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury and never returned. He was observed on the sideline having his ankle taped by doctors.

“I hate it for him. No one wants to be out there and play more than Christian does, but everything happens for a reason,” Rhule said. “I’m sure he’ll rehab. I’m sure he’s rehabbing right now. I talked to him earlier today and he’ll get back as soon as he can.”

Prior to leaving the game, McCaffrey scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half as the Panthers seemed to be making a comeback. The Panthers trailed 21-0 at halftime.

McCaffrey received a record four year, $64 million extension this offseason.

Carolina (0-2) travels to the west coast next Sunday to take on the LA Chargers (1-1). They will then host Arizona and travel to Atlanta on October 11.

