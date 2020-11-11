Report: McCaffrey expected to miss Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play on Sunday after re-injuring himself against the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The Pro Bowler was injured with under two minutes to play in the game in Kansas City on Sunday. He left the field grimacing and favoring his right shoulder. He sat out a few plays and then returned to the field as the Panthers tried to make a final drive comeback attempt against the Chiefs, ultimately to no avail as the Panthers (3-6) lost 33-31.

McCaffrey missed several games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain, only to return this past weekend against Kansas City.

The Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday (1 pm, Fox 46).

