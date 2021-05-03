Report: Luke Kuechly resigns from pro scout position with Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Former Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly resigned from his job as a pro scout for the team a few weeks ago, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Kuechly, 30, surprised the sports world in January 2020 when he abruptly retired but he accepted a job with the team as a pro scout a few months later and stayed in Carolina throughout the 2020 season.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro selection spent eight years with the Panthers after being drafted in 2012.

Prior to being hired by Carolina following his retirement he was considering broadcasting or coaching.

According to Joe Person of The Athletics, Kuechly wanted some time away from football to spend time with his family before deciding what’s next.